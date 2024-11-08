Neha is committed to ‘fostering awareness’ for both daughter, son on menstruation

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Neha Dhupia has shared that with her daughter Mehr she focusses on normalising menstruation and addressing it as a natural part of life. The actress said, as a mother to a girl and son Guriq, she is committed to fostering awareness and education for both of them.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a household where open conversations were always welcome. It wasn't a topic we discussed as a family in the living room with my dad and brother around, but I was raised in an educated, modern environment where my mother and I could have these conversations privately,” Neha said at the GoFloRun, which invites women to participate in a run to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and overall health.

She added: “Today, as a mother, to a daughter and son both, I’m committed to fostering awareness and education for both of them.”

The actress said that with her daughter Mehr she focusses on “normalising menstruation”.

“With my daughter, I focus on normalizing menstruation and addressing it as a natural part of life. This approach is even more important today, given the rising statistics of young girls experiencing early menstruation,” she added.

The actress added: “While my journey may not be unique, I recognize how different it is from that of women who don’t have access to this kind of education and support.” -

Neha married actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. The two welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi in the same year.

In July 2021, she and Angad announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post. She gave birth to her second child, a boy in October 2021 and named him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.