NEET re-exam should be done, awarding grace marks bad practice, says K'taka CM

Bengaluru, June 15 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that a re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) should be conducted.

“Students have been treated unfairly in NEET exams. Many have been assigned ranks, which is a great injustice to those who had worked hard,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Grace Marks should not be given to pass students. Granting grace marks is a bad practice that should be avoided. I have already made my statement in this regard.”

“I have demanded an investigation into this matter and also called for a re-examination. NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA) have not conducted the exams properly, and students should not suffer injustice,” he added.

When asked about the eight cabinet portfolios allocated to South India by the BJP-led NDA to expand its base in South Karnataka, Siddaramaiah stated, "Regardless of their efforts, BJP will not gain support in South India due to the influence of RSS. BJP is the political face of RSS, but the southern part of India will not support BJP."

Regarding allegations of targeting political opponents using agencies like ED and CBI, CM Siddaramaiah commented, “In this context, people have not given them a majority. BJP has been using ED and CBI to target individuals since the beginning.”

Responding to questions about alleged vendetta politics by Congress, particularly in relation to warrants issued against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah argued, “When cases are filed against us, isn't that also targeting? What do you call the cases filed against me, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Rahul Gandhi? What about cancelling Rahul Gandhi's membership? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail - is this politics of love or hatred?”

“BJP is engaging in politics of hatred. We have not pursued vindictive politics at all. I emphasize we are not going to engage in vindictive politics. I have not been in politics recently,” he said.

Regarding the upcoming local body elections, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that the government will conduct the elections. When asked about the timing of the elections, he maintained, “They will be conducted when the government decides.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.