Neeru Bajwa shows how she starts her morning

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Punjabi film star Neeru Bajwa has urged to “set a good example” as the “little ones are always watching” and shared how she starts her mornings with her kids.

Neeru took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself working out with her two daughters on Diljit Dosanjh’s track “G.O.A.T”. In the clip, the actress and her daughter are seen doing jumping jacks, bicep curls with light weight, boxing and end the exercise with a bhangra session.

“How we started our morning… Always remember the little ones are always watching , try to set a good example and practice what you preach,” she wrote.

The actress on Sunday, welcomed the month of February with a video of herself working out in the garden. She was seen doing skipping, jump squats, arm workouts and lunges.

For the caption, she wrote: “Hello February.”

Born in Canada, the 44-year-old actress started her career in TV shows in 2005 with “Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi”. She was then seen in the show “Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani” followed by “Jeet’ and then “Guns and Roses”

It was in 2013, when the actress featured in the multi-starrer Punjabi film “Saadi Love Story”, produced by Jimmy Sheirgill and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, and Surveen Chawla. She then paired up with Diljit for the film “Jatt and Juliet 2”, which opened to record breaking numbers in Punjabi cinema.

Neeru debuted as a director in 2017 with the Punjabi film “Sargi”, which stars her sister Rubina Bajwa in the leading role alongside Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai. The actress then starred and produced “Beautiful Billo” in 2019. It was in June, when the third installment of her “Jatt and Juliet” franchise was released.

The Punjabi film in August 2024 minted over Rs 107.51 crore worldwide. The film revolves around two police officers from Punjab who jet off to Canada on a secret, complicated mission. She was also seen in “Shayar” and next has “Shukrana” for release.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.