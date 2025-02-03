Kanye West, Bianca Censori ushered out of Grammys by police

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were escorted out of the 2025 Grammys by police officers after the duo made a shocking red carpet debut.

A source told pagesix.com, that police officers ushered the pair out after “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet,” which “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures.'”

West’s 2024 “Vultures 1” album cover featured Censori standing backward in nothing but thigh-high boots and a tiny piece of fabric covering her behind.

The couple notably struck the same pose while doing the step-and-repeat at the show before exiting the event.

West and Censori, who got married in 2022, were later pictured leaving Crypto.com Arena and getting into a silver chrome car.

Spokesperson for the Grammy Awards did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Multiple outlets report that the duo were invited to the show, as West was nominated for best rap song.

The rapper was looking to take home his 25th gold-plated gramophone for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, “Carnival.”

However, the award went to Kendrick Lamar’s smash Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

Despite the end to their night, West and Censori went all out for their red carpet debut. Censori wore a completely see-through dress with clear heels and no jewelry. The mini dress, seemingly crafted from sheer stockings, left very little to the imagination, as she decided to ditch everything.

She paired the look with an oversized black fur coat, which she immediately discarded while getting photographed.

Meanwhile, West wore all black but added a bit of bling with a sparkling pendant necklace and diamond grills.

Sunday would have been West’s first time at the awards show in a decade. He last attended the event in 2015 but had not returned since.

