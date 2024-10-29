Neeru Bajwa isn't sure about ‘low waist jeans’ trend

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa has hopped on to the “low waist jeans” trend but is not sure how she feels about it.

Neeru took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a hot pink boat neck top paired with a low waist jeans, which first started in the 1990s and then became popular again in the 2000s

“So it’s true #lowwaistjeans are back … not sure how I feel about this,” Neeru wrote as the caption of the mirror photograph she shared with her fans on the photo-sharing application.

The low waist jeans have now made a comeback after the interest in Y2K style with supermodels such as Bella Hadid and Jennie flaunting the style.

Neeru keeps giving her style updates on social media. On October 27, she showcased her boss lady energy as she dressed up in a pantsuit and shared her fashion mantra to look confident.

She shared a picture of herself in a purple pantsuit. She completed her look with nude make-up and chose to keep her hair straight and open.

For the caption, she wrote: “Suit up and shine.”

Born in Canada, the 44-year-old actress started her career in TV shows in 2005 with “Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi”. She was then seen in the show “Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani” followed by “Jeet’ and then “Guns and Roses”

It was in 2013, when the actress featured in the multi-starrer Punjabi film “Saadi Love Story”, produced by Jimmy Sheirgill and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, and Surveen Chawla. She then paired up with Diljit for the film “Jatt and Juliet 2”, which opened to record breaking numbers in Punjabi cinema.

Neeru debuted as a director in 2017 with the Punjabi film “Sargi”, which stars her sister Rubina Bajwa in the leading role alongside Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai. The actress then starred and produced “Beautiful Billo” in 2019. It was in June, when the third installment of her “Jatt and Juliet” franchise was released.

The Punjabi film in August minted over Rs 107.51 crore worldwide. The film revolves around two police officers from Punjab who jet off to Canada on a secret, complicated mission. She was also seen in “Shayar” and next has “Shukrana” for release.

