'Neerja' was an opportunity to test my mettle in a fresh role: Sneha Wagh

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) TV actress Sneha Wagh, who is seen essaying the role of Protima in family drama 'Neerja', said the show marked a turning point in her career, and it was an opportunity to test her mettle in a fresh role.

'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' shows the lengths Protima, a mother and sex worker, will go to secure her daughter, Neerja’s future, while residing in Kolkata's infamous red-light district, Sonagachi.

Talking about the character, Sneha said, "This show marks a turning point in my career. I decided to take on this role because it was an opportunity to test my mettle in a fresh role. Moreover, the storyline of a mother and daughter fighting against all odds struck a chord with me."

"This show brought a chance to draw inspiration from my mother, who will move heaven and earth to give me the best of everything. This is why the role of Protima feels personal and precious to me," she said.

She further calls her character Protima a 'resolute and optimistic' woman who has experienced hardships that arise from living in Sonagachi, an ill-famed place.

The actress said that she had immersed herself in the extensive research to get into the character and observed the experiences of real-life mothers to authentically portray the joys, challenges, and sacrifices of motherhood

"Preparing for the role of a mother required me to dive deep into the character's emotional landscape. Collaborating closely with the director, writers, and fellow cast members, I aimed to bring a genuine portrayal of Protima's love, strength, and determination as she navigates the complexities of Sonagachi," she said.

On the show's important message, Sneha said it seeks to highlight the often-overlooked strength and sacrifices of these mothers, emphasizing the depth of their love and the lengths they are willing to go to for the well-being and future of their children.

"Ultimately, the specific message I want to convey is that a mother's love knows no bounds and it would mean a lot to me if this show gives viewers something to think about," she added.

Produced by Sudhir Sharma’s Sunshine Productions, ‘Neerja' airs on Colors.

