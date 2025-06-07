Neena on working with Anupam Kher: We have great give-and-take relationship as actors

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who is all set to be seen alongside Anupam Kher in the upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”, has talked about working with the actor-filmmaker and said that they have a “great give-and-take relationship.”

Talking about how working with Anupam is familiar and fulfilling, Neena told IANS: “I have worked with Anupam before. We’ve done a play together for a long time so it’s very familiar ground. We have a great give-and-take relationship as actors.”

Speaking about emotional parts in the scenes, the actress shared that she loved Anupam’s ideas, which added emotional depth to their parts in the Anurag Basu directorial.

Neena said: “Suddenly he will come up with a great idea – little nuance, little small things which just change a lot about the emotional part of the scene. This was the one part which I really really enjoyed while working with Anupam Kher.”

The 66-year-old actress, who is the mother of designer Masaba Gupta, said that she realized during the dubbing how much she gave to her character in the film, which was shot in fragments.

“We shot in bits and pieces ‘tukde tukde’ mein so I didn’t realise how much I had actually done until I sat for dubbing. That’s when it all came together and I thought, ‘Oh wow, I’ve done quite a bit in this film!’”

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona SenSharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee, the film will release on July 4.

The trailer of the musical film was unveiled on June 4 and showcased a tale of four different aged couples.

Going by the trailer, the film is largely similar to its predecessor, which was released in 2007. It showcases the lives of 4 couples and how they cope with the highs and lows that come their way in life.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro...In Dino’.

The film is directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

