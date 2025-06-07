Alappuzha Gymkhana OTT Release: Streaming from June 13 on Sony LIV

The wait is over. One of this year's biggest blockbusters in Malayalam cinema, "Alappuzha Gymkhana", is all set for its worldwide digital premiere on June 13, exclusively on Sony LIV. It will be available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana is an action comedy that features an ensemble of highly talented young cast, including Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan.

Alappuzha Gymkhana tells the story of a lazy and laid-back youngster named Jojo Johnson (Naslen), who decides to get trained in boxing only to secure a college seat through the sports quota. However, his plans take a big turn when he and his friends happen to train under a no-nonsense coach named Antony Joshua (Lukman Avaran), who is known for pushing his trainees to their limits, demanding utmost dedication and effort in the ring. What starts as an easy way out quickly turns into a tale of persistence, self-discovery, and real friendship.

Speaking about the OTT premiere on Sony LIV, the film's lead hero Naslen stated, "Working on Alappuzha Gymkhana has been an exhilarating experience. I got to tap into my own vulnerabilities and strengths to bring this character to life. I’m so grateful to be a part of this project and hope it connects with audiences across the country through its OTT release on Sony LIV."

Alappuzha Gymkhana is produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannanchery. Vishnu Vijay composed the music for the film. Fasten your seatbelts for an unforgettable ride with Alappuzha Gymkhana, a film that is packed with action, fun, and valuable life lessons. Catch it exclusively on Sony LIV from June 13!

Watch Trailer Here: