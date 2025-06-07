Bachelors PremaKadhalu Movie Launched

New Telugu film Bachelors Prema kadhalu has been launched in a grand manner with a formal pooja ceremony on June 6, 2025 in Hyderabad. The film is being produced under the SM4 Films banner and features Geetha Singh, Karthik, Kashi Madan, Ishani, Chalana Agnihotri, and Shruthi Laya in lead roles. The film marks another directorial venture by MNV Sagar, who also serves as the producer and writer.

Celebrated filmmaker V. Samudra switched on the camera while director Veera Shankar gave the first clap, setting the stage for the film’s production to begin.

Director MNV Sagar addressed the media and shared, “My previous film ‘Kaalam Rasina Kathalu’ was received well by the audience. Taking that positive energy forward, I’ve decided to make a sequel titled ‘Bachelors Prema Kathalu.’ This film not only carries a fresh narrative but also delivers a powerful social message. Once again, I’m introducing new talent to the industry, and we plan to begin shooting this month with a target to release the film in 2025.”

Actress Geetha Singh said, “Audiences are used to seeing me in comic roles, but this time I’m stepping into a very emotional character. I sincerely thank director Sagar garu for offering me a role that marks a new beginning in my career.”

Actor Karthik commented, “This film has a message that the youth will appreciate. I am proud to be launched into the film industry by Sagar garu through this project.”

Actor Kashi Madan added, “Films revolving around bachelor life often strike a chord with audiences. I hope Bachelors Prema Kathalu follows that successful path and wins hearts.”

Cinematographer Prasad S. stated, “The concept of this film is very appealing to today’s youth. I’m confident the audience will connect with it.”

Actress Ishani, a newcomer from the modeling world, said, “Acting in films has always been my dream. I’m thankful to SM4 Films and Sagar garu for giving me this opportunity.”

Actress Shruthi Laya shared, “The story excited me from the moment I heard it. I’m thrilled to be part of a film with a meaningful message.”

Actress Chalana Agnihotri concluded, “This movie will strongly connect with today’s bachelors. I’m happy and proud to be a part of such a relevant project.”

