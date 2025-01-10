Neelu Vaghela: Hindi is not just a language, it’s a reflection of our emotions, culture, identity

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) On World Hindi Day on Friday, actress Neelu Vaghela, who plays Rajeshwari Devi in “Main Dil Tum Dhadkan”, shared her thoughts on the importance of Hindi and said that it is not just a language, it is a reflection of emotions, culture and identity.

Neelu shared: "In my opinion, in today's fast-paced world of globalisation, it's easy to forget the power of our own roots. Hindi is not just a language, it is a reflection of our emotions, culture, and identity.”

The actress said that Hindi adds depth to emotions in shows and connects with the audience.

“It ties us together, keeping us grounded while the world around us evolves. Hindi has given us a sense of belonging and pride."

He added that in her daily life, whether on set or elsewhere, she prefers to speak in Hindi.

“Throughout my acting career, this language has helped me in many ways, such as with dialogue delivery, understanding the character's emotions, and connecting with the audience. Hindi played a very important role in my career.”

The actress said that every Indian should teach the next generation about our mother tongue and educate them on its significance.

“On this World Hindi Diwas, let’s remind ourselves of the importance of our language. As we embrace global connections, let us never lose sight of the language that has been the heartbeat of India for centuries.”

“Main Dil Tum Dhadkan” airs on Shemaroo Umang. It recently completed 100 episodes

Neelu had said that for her, this journey has been about growth and connection.

“Rajeshwari is a mother who wants the best for her family, but she also has an orthodox perspective. Playing this character has been a remarkable experience. Over the months, we’ve shared countless laughs on set, and it’s been a beautiful journey.”

“The love from viewers makes all the hard work worth it. I feel so lucky to be part of a show that resonates with so many hearts.”

