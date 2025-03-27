Need for synergy among armed forces amid evolving nature of warfare: COAS Gen Dwivedi

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, the strategic challenges facing India and the need for jointness and synergy among the armed forces.

He was addressing the student officers from the Indian Armed Forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course and the permanent staff at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

COAS commended DSSC for its pivotal role in grooming future military leaders and emphasised the importance of professional military education in enhancing operational preparedness and decision-making capabilities.

The Army chief underscored the significance of leadership, adaptability and technological integration in modern warfare. He urged officers to remain proactive in their approach to emerging security threats and to embrace innovation in military planning and operations.

During his visit, the COAS also interacted with faculty members, discussing key aspects of military strategy, operational art and leadership development. He acknowledged the institution’s contributions in fostering inter-service cooperation and strengthening India’s defence preparedness.

General Dwivedi was briefed by Commandant DSSC Lt Gen Virendra Vats on the adaptation of the Staff Course curriculum to align to the challenges of Future Wars, with special reference to the activities of the first Deep Purple Division, wherein 40 tri-services officers have undergone their training.

The Army chief also interacted with the Veterans of Wellington Military Station and recognised their contributions with the 'Veteran Achievers Award’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.