Nearly 100 girl students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar school

Patna, Sep 16 (IANS) Around 100 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal at a girls' school in Bihar's Samastipur district on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Mathurapur girls middle school.

The students, after consuming the mid-day meal, complained of vomiting and stomach ache. They were immediately admitted to a government hospital, from where some of them were referred to the Samastipur Sadar Hospital for further treatment.

The parents of the students are suspecting that the mid-day meal contained salphas.

Health Department is currently monitoring the conditions of students while the district Education Officer of Samastipur initiated an inquiry into the matter.

"Around 100 girl students were brought to the hospital after complaining of vomiting and stomach ache. They have consumed mid-day meals in school. Their conditions are stable and improving at the moment. They fell sick after consuming poisonous food," said P.D. Sharma, a doctor of Samastipur Sadar Hospital.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.