NDA will end 'infiltration' in J'khand: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that the NDA will end 'infiltration' in Jharkhand as it leads to significant demographic changes reducing the tribal population.

He praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for flagging the infiltration issue while releasing BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Talking to IANS, the former Union Minister said: "Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in November 2000 during the Atal Bihari government at the Centre for tribal welfare. However, the Congress and JMM government in the state has "opened the door" for infiltrators and Rohingyas to "eat into the rights of tribals", but the BJP will not let this happen and end it."

He also exuded confidence that the party will have a comfortable majority in the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The leader claimed that people want a change in Jharkhand, and teach a lesson to the "selfish alliance" of the JMM and the Congress.

Union Minister Shah unveiled the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) pledging to protect the state's "Roti, Maati, Beti" (livelihood, land, and daughters) from infiltrators.

The Union Home Minister stressed the party's commitment to safeguarding Jharkhand's unique identity, land, corruption and improving governance.

He added that the tribal community in the state, especially in Santhal Pargana, was facing an existential threat.

"Infiltrators were not only occupying land but also disrupting the cultural and social fabric by marrying tribal girls. The BJP's agenda is to safeguard 'Roti, Beti, Maati' and secure Jharkhand's heritage," he said.

On RJD chief Lalu Prasad's "ending atrocities" statement, the former Law Minister said: "Lalu always talks about ending... His party is itself on the verge of ending... He should refrain from making such remarks and care for his health."

He shared that on the auspicious occasion of Chitragupta Puja, he worshipped the deity at Gardanibag Thakurbari and took "prasad".

Chitragupt is a Hindu deity who maintains the records of human beings' good and bad deeds.

