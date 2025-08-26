NDA trying to snatch people's rights, destroy democracy, says Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling NDA government, accusing it of attempting to “snatch people’s rights” and “destroy democracy”.

He made the remarks while participating in the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Supaul, alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders.

“Our journey with Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan continues. We are engaging with the public, and there is immense enthusiasm among the people. The Mahagathbandhan is receiving love, blessings, and support from the public, and that is making NDA leaders nervous,” Tejashwi said.

He further added, “We have said before, NDA means ‘No Denge Adhikar’. They want to take away the people’s rights and existence. They want to destroy democracy and the Constitution. Bihar, the cradle of democracy, will never allow this. The people will give them a strong response in the upcoming elections.”

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, which spans over 20 districts, is set to resume from Supaul and Madhubani on Tuesday after a one-day pause. It will culminate in a major rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1.

The Yatra aims to raise awareness about alleged voter suppression and erosion of democratic institutions under the NDA regime.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi drew widespread attention as he completed a two-kilometre motorcycle ride on a Royal Enfield through Seemanchal, with Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram as a pillion rider. He also interacted with locals at a roadside tea stall near Jalalgarh and visited a makhana farm in Katihar to speak with farmers.

Tejashwi also criticised the recently introduced 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, saying, “This bill has been brought deliberately for blackmail and selfish political interests. There is no discussion on poverty, unemployment, or farmers, only a dictatorial agenda. We have opposed it from the beginning.”

The yatra reflects the INDIA bloc’s broader effort to mobilise grassroots support in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

