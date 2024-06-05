NDA passes key resolution, elects Narendra Modi as leader of alliance; hails his vision for Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance and hailed the government's efforts and endeavour in nation building.

Hailing the trend-setting works during Modi 2.-0, the alliance partners congratulated Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and credited him for putting the nation on a fast track growth.

They also admired PM Modi's hardworking approach and efforts towards nation-building and also his vision for the Viksit Bharat while also giving a nod to their active participation in this journey, those privy to the discussion at NDA meeting said.

The resolution further said: "Under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government is committed to serving the poor women, youth, farmers and the deprived class. The NDA government will continue to work towards improving the living standards of the people of the country by preserving the heritage of the country and also for all-round development of the country."

The NDA allies also lauded Modi government's role in elevating the pride of India across the world.

The alliance partners who met at Prime Minister's official residence to discuss the modalities for government formation included including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) leader Chirag Paswan.

Notably, the election of Narendra Modi as leader of the alliance sets the stage for his return as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

According to reports, the BJP Parliamentary Party is likely to meet on June 7 to elect Narendra Modi as its leader.

On the same day, the allies are likely to elect him as the leader of the NDA alliance in Parliament. Following this, he is likely to take the oath as Prime Minister on June 8.

