NDA leaders hail Bihar Budget as a 'blueprint' for development (Ld)

Patna, March 3 (IANS) After Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the Rs 3.17 lakh crore Budget for the state's financial year 2025-26, NDA leaders hailed it as a "visionary step" towards the state's progress.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Deputy CM, said, "The Budget reflects both vision and belief in Bihar's development."

He highlighted that the NDA government has expanded the state's Budget 11 times in two decades, calling it a "big achievement".

"This Budget will turn challenges into opportunities and strengthen the resolution of PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar to develop Bihar. It presents a roadmap for both the present and future development of the state," Deputy CM Sinha said.

Dilip Jaiswal, the State BJP President, said, "This Budget is a boon for the agriculture sector and farmers. A key highlight is the Rs 1,289 crore scheme proposed for modernisation and development of 21 agricultural production market committees, cold storage, and other essential facilities."

Neeraj Kumar, the JD-U MLC and Spokesperson said, "This Budget is prepared with a futuristic vision, increasing it by Rs 38,000 crore from last year."

"It is women, youth, and farmer-centric, covering health, education, agriculture, irrigation, road transport, etc. As much as Rs 1,000 crore is allocated to the Student Credit Card scheme, benefiting students. Bihar's Budget has grown 13.27 times since 2004-05 (₹23,885 crore) to Rs 3.17 lakh crore in 2025-26. Education alone gets Rs 60,000 crore, 2.5 times the entire 2004 Budget," Kumar added.

The Rs 3.17 lakh crore allocated during Budget 2025-26 in Bihar has sparked a political debate, with NDA leaders praising it as a progressive and inclusive budget, while the Opposition has criticised it as lacking real impact.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, an independent MP of Purnea, declared this Budget just as an eyewash and regional discrimination.

"This Budget neglects the Kosi-Seemanchal region, which helped to form Nitish Kumar to form the government in 2020. With four crore people in the region, at least Rs 1.05 lakh crore should have been allocated, but it's ignored. There's no action plan for Bihar's creative development," Yadav said.

"Other states provide monthly financial aid to women, but Bihar's Budget has nothing for women's economic empowerment," he added.

NDA leaders believe this Budget will strengthen Bihar's economy, boost agriculture, and create new opportunities, making it a strategic milestone ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

The political debate between the ruling NDA and the Opposition over the Budget is expected to intensify in the coming days.

