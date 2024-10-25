NDA confident of victory on all nine bypoll seats: UP Dy CM Maurya

Lucknow, Oct 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Friday expressed confidence over the bypoll results and said that the NDA will win nine seats in the forthcoming election.

Talking to IANS, Deputy CM Maurya also congratulated his candidates in advance.

"I am fully confident that NDA candidates will win the elections with a huge margin on nine Assembly seats and reach the Assembly. I also want to congratulate all the candidates on my behalf," he added.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Deputy CM said, the SP's hooliganism and deception in the name of Pichde, Dalits, Alpsankhyak (PDA) will not work out this time.

"Nepotism, casteism, and riotism have been in their history. That's why people have rejected them. They had momentary success in the Lok Sabha elections. It was like a wall of sand, now it has collapsed. BJP's historic win in the Haryana Assembly elections has proved that the BJP is the present and the future," he stated.

On the nomination of Congress candidate in Phulpur, he said, in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the National Conference threw them out like a "fly in milk."

"Both had contested Assembly elections. If there was an agreement with the SP in Lok Sabha, then it could have happened in the Assembly as well. However, the SP did not give a single seat to the Congress. India is becoming Congress-free and Uttar Pradesh is becoming SP-free," he said.

Nishad Party President, Sanjay Nishad will support the BJP and NDA candidates in the bye-elections.

On this, the Deputy CM said, "Nishad is the leader of our party's ally, is part of the Council of Ministers and he is very intelligent. I have full faith that we will win on the nine seats in the forthcoming bypolls," he added.

Bye-elections are scheduled to be held on nine Assembly seats of UP. The last day for filing nomination will be on Friday. Voting will be held on November 13 and results will be declared on November 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.