NDA Chief Ministers meet after Delhi CM’s swearing-in; PM Modi attends

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A meeting of Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states got underway in the national Capital on Thursday, hours after the grand swearing-in of new Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet ministers at the city’s iconic Ramlila Ground.

The meeting was attended by the CMs of BJP-ruled states and those ruled by key constituents of the NDA alliance -- TDP and JD(U).

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu attended the meeting, however Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was conspicuous by his absence.

The meeting was expected to focus on governance strategies, policy coordination, and preparations for upcoming elections in NDA-ruled states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among the first to arrive at the Imperial Hotel, the venue for the meeting of CMs of NDA-ruled states.

The BJP’s allies attending the NDA meet extended congratulations to the new Delhi CM on the resounding victory of the party and attributed the success to the party’s commitment to public issues and PM Modi’s mass appeal.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also attended her first NDA meeting, presided over by PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted the newly sworn in CM and her team of six ministers.

PM Modi said that the team beautifully mixes vigour and experience and will surely ensure good governance for Delhi.

Taking to social media after the oath ceremony, PM Modi wrote on X, "Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister."

He said he was confident that she would work for Delhi's development and wrote, "I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure."

