NCW condemns online abuse targeting Foreign Secretary Misri and daughter

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the online abuse and doxxing directed at Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family, particularly his daughter, following a ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan.

In a statement posted on X, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar denounced the trolling campaign and the unauthorised sharing of personal information.

“The National Commission for Women (#NCW) strongly condemns the reprehensible online abuse against the family of Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India, particularly his daughter,” she said.

The NCW expressed grave concern over the public circulation of Misri’s daughter’s contact details, calling it a serious breach of privacy that could put her safety at risk.

“Sharing the personal contact details of the Secretary of State's daughter is deeply irresponsible. It is a serious breach of privacy that could put her safety at risk,” it said.

"Such personal attacks on family members of the country's senior-most public servants like Mr. @VikramMisri are not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible. We urge everyone to show decency, civility and restraint,” the NCW added.

Misri has come under attack from a section of social media users after announcing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

The trolling intensified with the circulation of his personal contact number, along with targeted abuse against his daughter.

The online harassment has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders and civil service bodies.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi both came out in support of Misri, stating that such personal attacks harm the morale of public officers dedicated to national service.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association also expressed solidarity with Misri, calling for respect and dignity for civil servants and their families.

The NCW has urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the harassment.

