NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday pasted a notice at the residence of Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after his family refused to accept it.

The NCW team along with the Delhi Police personnel served the notice for hearing to Bibhav Kumar but due to non-acceptance by the family members it was pasted on his residence gate, an official said.

“Officers of the NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines, New Delhi, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Mr. Bibhav Kumar at his residence. When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence. The hearing is scheduled for 18th May, 2024, at the NCW Office,” the NCW said in a post on X.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said the organisation was constantly monitoring the situation and encouraged AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to file a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar.

The Delhi Police on Thursday evening lodged an FIR against Kumar in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal that took place on Monday at CM Kejriwal's official residence.

Sharma said that the NCW swung into action immediately after the matter came into the limelight.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.