NCPCR takes cognisance of rape-murder of minor girl in Bengal, pledges action

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of the tragic rape and murder of a minor girl in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo said that appropriate actions are being initiated in this regard.

The body of the minor girl was recovered from a canal after Friday midnight and since Saturday morning the local people started protesting in front of the Jaynagar Police Station accusing the cops of ignoring the early intimation from the victim’s parents about their daughter being missing since Friday evening.

“A case has come to light from South 24 Parganas of West Bengal where a minor girl went missing, but the police failed to act promptly. The delay in police action has sparked widespread anger among the public. We have taken cognisance of the matter and necessary action is being taken,” Kanoongo told IANS.

In Jaynagar, a town in South 24 Parganas, violent protests erupted early Saturday morning following the discovery of the girl's body. Local residents accused the police of ignoring early reports from the victim’s family, who had lodged a complaint with the authorities on Friday evening when their daughter failed to return from her tuition classes. The victim's parents claimed that the police did not take their concerns seriously.

According to the family, their daughter's body bore multiple injury marks, adding to the suspicions of foul play. The police, however, only initiated a full investigation after the body was found.

One suspect has been arrested based on CCTV footage showing the victim with a local youth. Further investigations are underway to determine if others were involved.

Protests near the Jaynagar Police Station turned violent as the crowd clashed with police, accusing them of negligence. A local police camp was ransacked and set on fire. Police resorted to a lathi charge to control the mob, with additional forces deployed to restore order.

A senior police official confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is going on.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.