NCP & Shiv Sena congratulate BJP for its hattrick in Haryana

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP’s allies in Maharashtra NCP and Shiv Sena have congratulated the former for its victory and hattrick in Haryana while targeting the Congress and INDIA alliance for spreading rumours and playing divisive politics

NCP Working President Praful Patel said: “The INDIA alliance had spread rumours through the media that Congress was forming the Government in Haryana. They succeeded in creating an atmosphere in which the BJP would suffer a major defeat in Jammu and Kashmir, but the on-ground situation has now come before the people. It is now clear who had to “eat jalebi” in Haryana.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of fostering division through caste-religion-based politics during the Lok Sabha elections.

He emphasised that voters in Haryana have rejected these divisive tactics, choosing instead the stability and progress offered by a double-engine government—a trend he expects will be replicated in Maharashtra.

As far as J&K Assembly elections are concerned, Patil said that BJP’s presence is minimal in Kashmir, while in Jammu, it is in the lead. “The seats Congress won were on the strength of the National Conference Party, not on their own merit. In Haryana, the BJP has come to power for the third consecutive time. The campaign led by the INDIA alliance claiming that many elements were upset has been proven to be merely media manipulation to mislead the people,” he retorted.

Shinde said, “Rahul Gandhi attempted to polarise votes with caste hatred wherever he went. However, the people of Haryana have responded decisively, rejecting this politics of division in favour of progress.”

He further highlighted the success of the BJP in Haryana, calling the results a “clear rebuke to Congress and opposition parties indulging in caste politics.”

Shinde also dismissed Congress’ claims of constitutional changes as a “fake narrative” used to mislead voters, noting that while the party secured some seats, the NDA formed its third consecutive government at the centre, driven by trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, EVMs were fine. When PM Modi’s vote margin decreased, EVMs were considered good, but now they are being blamed for malfunctioning. Could there have been an EVM malfunction in Kashmir? But nothing of that sort happened. Sometimes, we have to trust the system. When the opposition is defeated, the phrase ‘grapes are sour’ applies to them,” Patel quipped.

He added that over the past ten years, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the NDA and Mahayuti governments have made progress in the country and the state.

“Farmers have been provided with a dignity fund. Farmers’ electricity bills have been waived in the state. Through revolutionary schemes like the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana,’ Rs 7,500 has been directly deposited into our sisters’ accounts. This cannot be denied,” Patel said.

In the case of Maharashtra, Patel said that there is coordination within the Mahayuti.

“A consensus has been reached on nearly 235 seats for the Assembly. For the remaining seats, we will sit together and find a solution within a day or two. The opposition is trying to portray that there are differences within the Mahayuti, but this is completely false. The issue of people moving between parties is a regular occurrence in every election, and it doesn’t mean there’s public discontent. Some shifts occur locally to disrupt the equations, but after the results in Haryana, those who have left will reconsider,” he expressed.

Shinde said that the momentum from Haryana would benefit Maharashtra. “The people are seeing the positive impact of a double-engine government—both at the state and national levels—and I am certain that this will reflect in the upcoming Maharashtra elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, Patel made it clear that the NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will contest from the Baramati Assembly constituency. His announcement came days after Ajit Pawar himself at party meetings had told the workers that the speculations were rife that he may shift to Shirur, Karjat Jamshed, Indapur or Vadgaonsheri.

“As a Working President of NCP, I am declaring that Ajit Pawar will contest the Assembly election from Baramati,” he said.

