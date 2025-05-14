NCB secures deportation of key accused from UAE in narcotics case

Bengaluru, May 14 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bangalore Zonal Unit, successfully secured the deportation of a key accused, a resident of Kerala.

The matter pertains to the seizure of LSD in commercial quantity from an accused who was found involved in multiple drug trafficking cases, the official statement from the NCB stated on Tuesday.

In July 2023, officers of the NCB, Bangalore Zonal Unit, had seized 6.624 grams of LSD from a parcel originating from Mexico. The delivery operation that followed led to the interception of two recipients. One other accused, an associate of both receivers, was, however, absconding.

"Investigation revealed that LSD was being trafficked from a foreign country by concealing it in books and magazines. Following a detailed investigation, which included technical and financial analysis, a complaint was filed against the accused under Sections 8(c), 22(c), 23(c), 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act,” the NCB stated.

The investigation revealed that the above-mentioned accused was also involved in an NDPS case registered at Madukkarai Police Station, Coimbatore, and was absconding in that case too. To locate and apprehend him, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was published against him on January 24, 2025.

Following close coordination with other Indian and international agencies, the accused was located and detained by the law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in pursuance of the Red Corner Notice, and after completion of the requisite legal formalities, he was deported to India and is currently in NCB custody.

"This operation exemplifies India’s relentless approach to nab members of transnational drug syndicates involved in drug trafficking in India, the statement said.

“To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933,” it said.

