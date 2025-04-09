NC in tight spot as J&K Assembly Speaker refuses discussion on Waqf (Amendment) Act

Jammu, April 9 (IANS) With Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, re-affirming that he won’t allow a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the House, the ruling National Conference (NC) finds itself in an unenviable tight spot.

A meeting of the NC’s allies held on Tuesday to discuss the issue remained inconclusive and the same would be discussed again on Wednesday when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joins the discussion.

All members of the NC, Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the lone members of the Peoples Conference (PC) CPI-M, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) have demanded a discussion in the House on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

No business was conducted in the House on Tuesday because of the ruckus that followed the Speaker’s ruling that he won’t allow a discussion on this.

The House has three resolutions seeking statehood and two Private Bills pending for debate while the Assembly otherwise would be adjourned sine die today as per its calendar.

Sajad Gani Lone of the PC has asked the NC to bring in a no confidence motion against the Speaker if they are serious about discussions on the Waqf Amendment Act in the Assembly.

The Opposition BJP, led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Sunil Sharma has opposed the demand for a discussion on the Act.

If the NC decides to side with the Speaker’s decision, the ruling party would have given a handle to its opponents in the regional mainstream politics of Kashmir Valley.

The only Muslim majority region of the country not even prepared to discuss the Act, will not go down well with the people and the political parties in the region.

“This is a piquant situation, which makes NC’s shying away from the discussion by hiding behind the Speaker’s ruling obvious,” said Waheed Para of the PDP.

Till such time the Centre vigorously launches an awareness campaign on the ground to convince Muslims that the amended Act protects the rights of the ordinary Muslims by removing anomalies and monopolies on Waqf properties in the country, the ghost of the Waqf (Amendment) Act will continue to haunt the NC in J&K.

Whether they convince the Speaker to change his ruling or bring in a no confidence motion against him, either ways the NC is sure to face embarrassment.

To be, or not to be? Hamlet’s dilemma haunts the NC in J&K.

