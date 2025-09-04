Nazar fame Monalisa’s father passes away; actress pens down emotional farewell note

Mumbai Sep 4 (IANS) Television and Bhojpuri star Monalisa seems to be going through a rough patch after she lost her father on Sep 3.

The actress sharing beautiful memories of her father through pictures on her social media account penned an emotional note for him.

“Amar "PRIYO BABA" (My beloved father) The Strongest And Fun Loving... Left Us And went Heavenly Abode Yesterday... Your Eyes Were Still Alive While u Were going Baba... And I Only Want to Remember Our Happy Moments Cause You Always Wanted To Have Fun ... To Party... To Dance .. To Eat... To Drink... As Rightly Someone Told Me You Will Take care Of Me Like An "ANGEL" from The Other World Where You Must Be Resting In Peace Now …”

She expressed how she no longer would receive either any birthday or festival wishes or any grocery or food orders. “Now i won't get Any Birthday Wishes, Nor Any Occasion Wishes Which You Always Used To Send ... No Grocery Orders Which You Used To Send, No Food Orders, No Mobile Recharges Its Such A void... But I know You Won't Like Seeing Me Crying Like This... Rest In Peace "BABA" ...I Love You Forever...We Will Miss YouYour MUNNI03/09/2025”

Monalisa, who rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss 10 house, was extremely close to her father and was often seen talking about him. Talking about Monalisa, the actress was originally born as Antara Biswas but chose her screen name as Monalisa just after joining the entertainment industry. She has been a part of many shows, like the supernatural show “Nazar” and “Namak Issk Ka”, and was also known for her roles in Bhojpuri films and for participating in reality shows like “Bigg Boss 10” and “Nach Baliye 8”. She was last seen in the web series “Judwaa Jaal”, where she was seen in a double role.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.