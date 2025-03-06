Nayanthara has been fasting for a month to play the role of Amman in Mookuthi Amman 2, says producer Ishari K Ganesh

Chennai, Mar 6 (IANS) Producer Ishari K Ganesh, whose production house Vels Film International is producing actress Nayanthara’s pan-Indian film, ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’, has now disclosed that the actress been fasting for a month to play the role of the goddess in the film.

Speaking at the pooja function organised to mark the official launch of the film, producer Ishari K Ganesh said, “I should tell about Nayanthara madam. She has been on a fast for almost a month now. She also fasted for a month before playing the character of Amman in Mookuthi Amman part 1 as well. She is excited about this character and the story. “

Ishari Ganesh said that five years ago, when actor R J Balaji approached him to make Mookuthi Amman, he immediately agreed as Mookuthi Amman was their family deity.

“When we were deciding on who should play the titular role of the Mookuthi Amman, the one and only choice was Nayanthara. We approached her and she readily agreed. The film met the expectations of the audience,” Ishari K Ganesh said.

“After that film, I was waiting for a film on Goddess Amman to come but nothing was made. I wanted a pan Indian film on Goddess Mookuthi Amman and therefore wondered why not make a second instalment of Mookuthi Amman. When I discussed this with my team, we arrived at the conclusion that the best person to direct this second part would be Sundar C, who is also hailed as the Frachise King,” producer Ishari K Ganesh said.

Stating that they approached director Sundar C and asked him to make Mookuthi Amman 2, Ganesh said that Sundar C asked for time. However, in just a month, he returned with a script to narrate to Ganesh.

Ganesh said that Sundar C told him that he would talk to Nayanthara and return with her dates for the film. When the budget for the film was discussed, Ganesh said that director Sundar C told him that this film would have to be made on a pan Indian level and that it would be nice only if it was made on a grand scale. “When I asked him about how much the film would cost, he held out three fingers indicating that it would be a three digit figure (over a 100 crore). I agreed,” the producer said and added that he had entrusted the entire project to Sundar C.

Announcing the cast of the film on the occasion, Sundar C said that the film would feature Regina Cassandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Yogi Babu, Singam Puli, Gopi Amarnath, Abhinaya, Iniya, Mynaa Nandini, Swaminathan and Ajay Ghosh among others. The film is to have music by actor and music director Hip Hop Tamizha.

