Nawazuddin’s wife objects to closure report

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 8 (IANS) Film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Alia Siddiqui, has objected to the clean chit given to Nawazuddin and his family in a harassment case.

The POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar had issued a notice to Alia to appear before it on October 7.

She had filed a complaint against Nawazuddin and her in-laws in 2020 for allegedly harassing her and her daughter.

"Alia requested time to file a protest against the police closure report.

"The court granted her time until November 9 to submit her application. If she objects to the police report, the court may order a re-investigation or file a case," said additional district government counsel (ADGC) Pradeep Balyan.

