Stuttgart beat Wolfsburg to go top in Bundesliga

Berlin, Oct 8 (IANS) Stuttgart reaped its fifth straight win and moved atop the standings after coming from behind to edge Wolfsburg 3-1 thanks to the hat trick from Serhou Guirassy at the seventh round.

Both teams started highly motivated into the encounter and produced chances at both ends of the pitch as Joakim Maehle couldn't beat Stuttgart's goalkeeper Alexander Nubel from tight angle in the 19th minute whereas Guirassy's goal was ruled offside six minutes later in Saturday's match, Xinhua reports.

Wolfsburg remained on the front foot and kept Nubel busy as Stuttgart's goalie had to deny Tiago Tomas at the half hour mark from the edge of the box.

Stuttgart then had the golden chance to break the deadlock, but Chris Fuhrich's effort got blocked by Cedric Zesiger on the goal line moments later.

It was the visitors though who opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Yannick Gerhardt benefitted on a blocked shot from Maehle to slot home from close range.

Gerhardt had the chance to make it two before the break, but he lacked in accuracy with all time and space.

Both sides continued powerful and exchanged attacks but neither Guirassy nor Tiago Tomas was able to add more goals to the scoreboard.

Stuttgart eventually restored parity in the 67th minute after Zesiger felled Guirassy inside the box. Guirassy stepped up and converted the subsequent penalty.

The hosts increased the pressure and completed their comeback in the 78th minute as Guirassy rounded Wolfsburg custodian Koen Casteels to tap home the 2-1 lead.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors as Guirassy wasn't done with the scoring and wrapped up his hat trick after the build-up work from Silas Katompa Mvumpa to put the result beyond doubt in the 82nd minute.

"We played well overall. We came out really well into the second half and dominated possession. The victory makes me proud because I know how difficult it is to play against Wolfsburg," said Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund jump on the second spot after bouncing back against Union Berlin to clinch a 4-2 victory, inflicting the Eisernen the overall seventh defeat.

Leipzig played out a goalless stalemate with last placed Bochum after their goalkeeper Manuel Riemann neutralized two Leipzig penalties.

Newly promoted Darmstadt secured its first away victory after seeing off Augsburg 2-1 and Hoffenheim overpowered Werder Bremen 3-2.

Already on Friday, Borussia Monchengladbach held Mainz to 2-2 draw.

