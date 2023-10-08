After Bihar, now Rajasthan govt to conduct caste survey

Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has issued an order to conduct a caste survey in the state.

The order issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department on Saturday night comes days after Bihar released the findings of its caste survey and ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had talked about conducting a survey in a programme on Saturday evening, which as per political experts, was being considered as a big bet of the government before the code of conduct. In the survey, information and data will be collected regarding the social, economic and educational level of the citizens.

By studying these data, the backwardness of the societies will be assessed. Improvement plans will be made accordingly. The government claims that such schemes will improve the standard of living of such backward classes. The state cabinet had taken a decision in this regard after which Dr. Samit Sharma, Secretary of Social Justice and Empowerment Department issued the order.

As per the order, the survey work planning department will be the nodal department. Collectors will be able to take the services of employees of various departments at the Municipality, City Council, Corporation, Village and Panchayat level for the survey. The nodal department will prepare the questionnaire. It will mention those subjects so that complete information about the social, economic and educational level of every person can be obtained.

Information and data will be fed online. DoIT will also create separate special software and mobile app for this. The department will keep the information safe, said officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.