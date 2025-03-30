Navy ships from Andaman to carry relief material to quake-hit Myanmar

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Indian Navy ships Karmuk and LCU 52 from the Andaman and Nicobar Command will also be sailing for Yangon on Sunday to boost ‘Operation Brahma’ to render assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar.

Under MEA's direction, the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts are being progressed in conjunction with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NDRF.

On Saturday, the Naval ships Satpura and Savitri, from the Eastern Naval Command, sailed for Yangon.

Approximately 52 tonnes of relief material have been embarked onboard these ships, including HADR pallets consisting of essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency stores.

"The Indian Navy remains committed to India's resolve to remain the 'First Responder' in the region," said an official statement.

Earlier, India intensified its efforts to assist Myanmar by sending two C-17 aircraft with a 118-member Indian Army field hospital unit, including women and childcare services, as well as 60 tonnes of relief material, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In total, five flights providing relief material from India landed in Myanmar, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Taking to social media platform X, MEA spokesperson wrote: "#OperationBrahma continues. Two C-17 aircraft with 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, including Women & Child Care services and 60 tonnes of relief material have landed in Myanmar. With these, five relief flights from India have landed in Myanmar today."

The spokesperson in another X post said: "Another C130 aircraft landed in the capital city Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, with 38 personnel of @NDRFHQ & 10 tonnes of relief material. This is the third Indian aircraft @IAF_MCC to bring relief assistance to Myanmar today. #OperationBrahma."

Additionally, a field hospital with 118 personnel, including doctors, were airlifted from Agra.

The massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday led to widespread destruction, with the death toll surpassing 1,644 as more bodies are being pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.