Delhi: Notorious criminal nabbed under Arms Act, has history of 50 criminal cases

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) In a major development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday apprehended a notorious criminal named Rahul Ranjan from Jahangirpuri after months of pursuit. The criminal was on the run and wanted in at least two cases of the Arms Act and theft.

The notorious criminal is a habitual offender and has been involved in about 50 cases, including robbery, snatching, theft, NDPS, attempt to murder and more, informed the police.

The Crime Branch, acting on a tip-off on Sunday, reached the spot where he was hiding and took him into custody. For months, he had been changing his place of stay to evade arrest.

Secret information about Rahul Ranjan was received by a police head constable, following which the police team sprang into action and nabbed him from the Jahangirpuri area.

A team led by Inspector K.K. Sharma and under the supervision of ACP Arvind Kumar and DCP Vikram Singh launched a manhunt to nab the absconder. The police raided his rented accommodation in Jahangirpuri, where he was found to be living with his family.

Among the two cases in which he has been nabbed are robbery in the Janakpuri area and possession of Arms, including live cartridges. Both incidents happened about 10 years ago, and he was declared a proclaimed offender by the court, but he didn’t appear for court hearings and kept absconding from the police net.

In 2013, he snatched the purse of a woman resident while she was parking her scooty. Rahul, along with his accomplice, came from behind and lifted her purse containing documents like voter card, ATM card, Doctor slip and a gold chain of 15 gms. He was arrested, and stolen items were recovered from him. He didn’t appear in repeated court hearings and was declared a proclaimed offender.

In another incident, the police team had laid a trap to nab him near West Uttam Nagar Metro station and apprehended him on a motorcycle. A country-made pistol (315 bore) along with 1 live cartridge was recovered from his possession. An FIR under the Arms Act was lodged against him, and a trial was initiated against him.

Rahul Ranjan attained notoriety after dropping out of school. After quitting school, he started working in the transport department, where he came into contact with habitual criminals and started committing crimes like snatching and robbery.

