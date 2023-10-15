Navratri begins with great fervour, people throng temples in Delhi on first day

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) As the nine-day long festival of Navratri began on Sunday, huge crowd was seen at several major temples in the national capital, including Kalkaji temple.

Hundreds of devotees queued outside Kalkaji temple in south Delhi and also at other temples to offer prayers on the first day of Navratri.

Adequate arrangements were made by the temples across the city to deal with the heavy crowd of devotees arriving to offer prayers.

The celebrations of Navratri include worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms.

The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country.

Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

