Naveen Patnaik re-elected as BJD President for ninth straight term

Bhubaneswar, April 19 (IANS) Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been unanimously re-elected as the President of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for a record ninth consecutive term. The announcement was made at the party headquarters, Sankha Bhawan, on Saturday.

With no other nominations submitted, Patnaik was elected unopposed, underlining his unchallenged leadership within the party. His nomination papers were filed on Thursday in the presence of senior party leaders and State Returning Officer Pratap Deb.

Patnaik, who has been at the helm of the BJD since its formation in 1997, continues to be the party’s key unifying force. His re-election comes at a crucial juncture when the party is forced to sit in the Opposition, first time in 24 years.

Speaking to IANS, senior BJD MLA Arun Sahoo welcomed the development, stating, “Our beloved leader has once again taken charge of the party. He has given a clarion call to resist the Centre's continued neglect of Odisha’s interests. The state government has halted many welfare and development projects, and we have been asked to intensify our fight for the rights and aspirations of the people.”

Sahu also took a swipe at the BJP-led state government, accusing it of stalling progress in the state. “Our leader’s energy and resolve are inspiring. He has urged us to rise against the tyranny of the BJP government and work relentlessly for Odisha’s future,” he told IANS.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJD leader Amar Patnaik described Naveen Patnaik’s re-election as a moment of pride and motivation for the party cadre.

“He has always been a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration. His leadership has infused fresh energy into the party ranks. Even from the Opposition, we are committed to serving the people of Odisha with the same dedication,” he told IANS.

BJD spokesperson Santrupt Misra also commented on Patnaik’s re-election. “You see, everybody is delighted. The whole of Odisha is celebrating. I am sure the party will be more united and stronger as it moves forward. We hope to return to power in next election,” Misra told IANS.

