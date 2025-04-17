Naveen Patnaik files nomination for BJD’s president position for 9th time

Bhubaneswar, April 17 (IANS) Odisha Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik filed his nomination papers for the post of the president of Biju Janata Dal at the party's headquarters (Sankha Bhawan) on Thursday.

Patnaik was the sole contender for the post of president of the principal opposition BJD. He has been elected president of the BJD eight times in a row since its formation in 1997, and was last elected for the post in 2020.

Patnaik also addressed a gathering here on the occasion of his late father Biju Patnaik’s death anniversary.

Launching a veiled attack on the BJP-led state government, the BJD supremo said: “Nowadays, some people are making a deliberate attempt to delete the contributions and sacrifices of our great sons. Attempts are also being made to change history, but they should remember that history reflects the collective experiences of a nation over a period of time. It can’t be changed at anybody’s pleasure.”

He also advised the government to work towards adding new chapters in the history of development of the state, rather than wasting time on changing or erasing history.

“His (Biju Patnaik’s) aim was to make Odisha a leading state in the country. The government of Biju Janata Dal took several steps during 2000 and 2024 to fulfil the dreams of Biju Babu. During this period, many good works took place in different sectors in Odisha. Odisha had also gained national and international recognition,” added Patnaik.

Meanwhile, the BJP state chief Manmohan Samal said that his party holds immense respect towards late Biju Patnaik.

“We have immense respect for Biju Patnaik, who was a great son of Odisha. The Odia people will always remember the good works done by Biju Babu. Today is the occasion to offer our tributes to him (Biju Babu). But the statement made by him (Naveen Patnaik) is politically motivated,” said Samal.

He further added that it is unbecoming of a former Chief Minister to make such remarks.

Samal also stated that if Patnaik made the statement as per the advice of someone, then his advisors are misleading him, and if he passed the remarks on his own, then Patnaik should rethink.

