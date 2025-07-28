World Hepatitis Day 2025: WHO Theme, Why It Matters, and India’s Response

As the world marks World Hepatitis Day 2025 on July 28, health experts, governments, and civil society organisations are underscoring the urgent need to raise awareness about one of the most overlooked global health threats — viral hepatitis.

Observed annually on July 28, the day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who discovered the hepatitis B virus and developed the first hepatitis B vaccine. His groundbreaking work continues to save millions of lives even decades later.

Theme for 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared “Let’s Break It Down” as the theme for 2025, highlighting the urgent need to dismantle financial, social, and systemic barriers — including stigma — that prevent people from accessing testing, treatment, and care for viral hepatitis.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the WHO shared: “Today is World #Hepatitis Day. Did you know hepatitis is the second leading infectious cause of death globally, with hepatitis B and C claiming 3,500 lives every day? Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

The WHO also revealed that the number of deaths caused by viral hepatitis increased to 1.3 million in 2022, up from 1.1 million in 2019.

Health advocates say the message is clear: action must be accelerated to diagnose, treat, and prevent hepatitis infections — particularly in low- and middle-income countries where access to healthcare remains limited.

Why World Hepatitis Day Matters

Viral hepatitis — particularly types B and C — remains a silent killer, often showing no symptoms until advanced liver damage has occurred. The disease causes inflammation of the liver. Health experts warn that hepatitis is as deadly as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

According to the WHO's Global Hepatitis Report 2024, released in April, over 350 million people globally live with chronic hepatitis B or C. However, only 10% of those infected are aware of their status. While effective vaccines and treatments exist, awareness and access remain major barriers.

India’s Hepatitis Burden

According to the WHO Global Hepatitis Report 2024, India accounted for 35.3 million total cases in 2022. This includes approximately 29.8 million people living with chronic hepatitis B and around 5.5 million with chronic hepatitis C. India’s caseload represented 11.6% of the global hepatitis B and C burden.

Recognising viral hepatitis as a major public health concern, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, aiming to eliminate hepatitis C by 2030.

Emphasising the importance of prevention, testing, and treatment, the Health Ministry highlighted that hepatitis C is curable, while hepatitis B is vaccine-preventable.

The Road Ahead

Public health experts are calling on governments, pharmaceutical companies, and international agencies to close the gaps in testing, treatment, and awareness. With global targets set by WHO to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, World Hepatitis Day serves as a crucial reminder that the clock is ticking.

For millions silently living with hepatitis, early detection and timely treatment can mean the difference between life and death.