World AIDS Day 2025: India Reports 49% Drop in New HIV Infections Since 2010

India has reported a sharp and sustained decline in HIV cases over the past fourteen years, according to new government data released on Sunday to mark World AIDS Day 2025. The latest numbers highlight the country’s progress under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), reflecting significant improvements in prevention, treatment, and early detection.

HIV Trends That Improved the Most

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notes a consistent positive shift since 2010.

New HIV infections dropped by 49%, reaching nearly half of their 2010 levels.

AIDS-related deaths fell by 81%, marking the steepest improvement among key indicators.

Mother-to-child transmission declined by 75%, attributed to wider screening and early treatment for pregnant women living with HIV.

What’s Driving These Gains?

Officials credit the improvements to large-scale public health action and expanded access to care:

HIV testing surged from 41.3 million in 2020–21 to 66.2 million in 2024–25, enabling earlier detection.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage increased, with the number of people on treatment rising from 1.49 million to 1.86 million.

Viral load testing nearly doubled, growing from 890,000 to 1.59 million tests during the same period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), early detection paired with timely ART is crucial. When treatment begins early, it protects the immune system, lowers the risk of death, and prevents transmission. High viral load testing rates also help ensure that people on ART achieve an undetectable viral load, which significantly reduces onward infection.

World AIDS Day 2025: This Year’s Theme

Observed worldwide on December 1, World AIDS Day is a time to reflect on the lives lost to AIDS-related illnesses and stand with people living with HIV.

The 2025 theme, “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response,” calls on countries to strengthen health systems, remove barriers to care, and uphold the dignity and rights of affected communities.