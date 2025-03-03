When is Holi? March 13, 14 or 15 in 2025?

Holi, the festival of colours, is approaching soon, and everyone is curious to know the date of the celebration. Holi this year will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The Significance of Holi

Holi is a two-day festival, the first day being Holika Dahan and the second day being Holi. The festival is celebrated to denote the triumph of good over evil and is based on the legend of Prahlad and Holika.

The Legend of Prahlad and Holika

As per Hindu mythology, the demon king Hiranyakashipu sought to slay his son Prahlad for his worship of Lord Vishnu. He requested that his sister Holika, who had a boon to be fireproof, sit with Prahlad amidst the fire. But Holika got charred, and Prahlad was unscathed, indicating the strength of devotion and virtue.

Purnima Tithi and Holika Dahan Timing

The Purnima Tithi, the start of the Holi festival, will begin at 10:35 AM on March 13, 2025, and will continue until 12:23 PM on March 14, 2025. The ritual of Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Thursday, March 13, 2025, post sunset.

Holi Celebrations

Holi is a celebration of good overcoming evil, and individuals have to gather together, play colours, indulge in sweets, and celebrate with dance and music. It's a festival that symbolizes the victory of devotion, righteousness, and good over evil.

When is Holi 2025?

Is Holi on March 13, 14, or 15, 2025? Here are the key dates to note:

- March 13, 2025: Holika Dahan (sunset onwards)

- March 14, 2025: Holi (principal day)

- March 15, 2025: Post-Holi revelry and celebrations

Ready to Celebrate!

So, set your calendars for March 13-15, 2025, and get ready to usher in the colourful celebration of Holi with your near and dear ones!

