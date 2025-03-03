Shilpa Shetty shows how workouts can be a ‘jump’ start to fun

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to share an exciting and energetic core workout video.

In the video, Shetty can be seen using a trampoline for an intense yet fun workout routine that targets the abs and core muscles. The actress showed how workouts can be both effective and enjoyable. With a trampoline core workout, Shetty proves that fitness doesn’t have to be dull – it can be a ‘jump’ start to fun.

Sharing her video on Instagram, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress wrote, “Shut up and BOUNCE… your way to stronger abs! Who said workouts can’t be a ‘jump’ start to fun? #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TrampolineCore #CoreWorkout.”

In the clip, the actress is seen working out on a trampoline. The hilarious video ends with Shilpa laughing and saying, “Ban gaye mere abs, try karo, fit raho, mast raho.” She highlighted the benefits of a unique trampoline workout, which combines fun with physical fitness. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress, who frequently shares workout routines and wellness tips with her fans, encourages everyone to keep moving and stay healthy while enjoying the process.

In her caption, Shilpa also listed down the benefits of this workout, writing, "Benefits: Strengthens core and burns fat, Low-impact on joints, high-intensity burn, Improves stability, balance, and posture, Boosts circulation and aids detoxification, Engages deep core muscles for better control, Fun, stress-relieving, and full-body activation. Challenges gravity while keeping it low-impact.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, along with her family, including her sister and Shamita Shetty, recently visited the renowned Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple near Mangaluru and the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu, Udupi district. Pictures and videos from their visit went viral on social media.

On the work front, Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series "Indian Police Force," where she played the role of Tara Shetty IPS, the Delhi Police Special Cell Chief.

