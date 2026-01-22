Vasant Panchami 2026 School Holiday on January 23: State-Wise Updates

The festival of Vasant Panchami will be observed across India on January 23, 2026, and many schools and educational institutions are expected to remain closed on this occasion. Also known as Saraswati Puja, the day is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped as the deity of knowledge, wisdom, and learning.

Vasant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season and is widely celebrated in different parts of the country, especially in North and East India. Due to its cultural and religious importance, several state governments have included the day in their academic holiday calendars.

School Holiday in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Vasant Panchami is considered a major festival in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. According to the official academic calendars of the state education boards, January 23, 2026, will be a holiday for government and aided schools in these states. Many private schools are also expected to observe a half-day or full holiday to allow students to participate in Saraswati Puja celebrations.

On this day, students traditionally wear yellow attire and take part in special prayers and cultural programs organized in schools and communities.

Two-Day Celebration in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Saraswati Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is often referred to as a “student festival.” In many districts, schools and colleges are closed for two days to mark the occasion. Educational institutions in cities like Kolkata set up decorated pandals where students gather to offer prayers and participate in cultural activities.

In view of the festival, certain competitive examinations scheduled for the day have also been postponed in the state to ensure smooth celebrations.

Holiday Atmosphere in Haryana and Punjab

In Haryana and Punjab, Vasant Panchami is associated with traditional kite flying and community celebrations. Schools in Haryana have declared an official holiday as per the academic calendar, and several private institutions are also expected to remain closed.

Some districts in Punjab have announced local holidays, allowing students to enjoy the festival and participate in cultural events without academic pressure.

Will Schools Be Closed in All States?

The decision to declare a holiday on Vasant Panchami varies from state to state. While many northern and eastern states observe a full school holiday, most southern states do not have a public holiday on this day. However, several private schools in South India organize special Saraswati Puja programs and cultural activities.

In states like Delhi and Rajasthan, schools may observe either a restricted holiday or a full holiday depending on the local academic calendar and administrative orders.

Advisory for Parents and Students

School holiday announcements are often issued by state governments, district administrations, or school authorities. Parents and students are advised to check official notices from schools or local authorities to confirm whether classes will be held on January 23, 2026.

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