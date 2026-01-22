Srinath Maganti, Of Animal and HIT Fame, Joins Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi 2

Young talent Srinath Maganti has been gradually finding his space in Telugu cinema with a mix of supporting and noticeable roles. He caught attention as Abhilash in the HIT franchise and later appeared as Suraj in Lucky Baskhar. He also featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which marked his entry into Bollywood, playing Rashmika Mandanna’s brother.

The actor is now linked to the much awaited sequel of Tharun Bhascker’s cult film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi. The script for Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi 2 (ENE 2) has been completed, and the sequel is said to follow the same friendship-driven narrative, drawing from real-life situations like the first film. As per the latest reports, Srinath Maganti will be seen in a prominent role and will be part of the main cast.

Earlier, Tharun Bhascker confirmed that Sushanth, who played Karthik in the original film, will not return for the sequel. However, the director clarified that the character will continue in a different way. More clarity on the cast and other details is expected once the makers make an official announcement.