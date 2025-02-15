US Media Praises Modi over Dealing with Donald Trump

During a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed outstanding diplomatic acumen, turning a possible trade loss into a major diplomatic triumph. CNN described Modi's management of the trade talks as a "masterclass," praising his skill in handling Trump's mercurial diplomacy.

Turning a Setback into an Opportunity

Despite being hit with a possible diplomatic loss when Trump declared reciprocal tariffs on India during his Washington trip, Modi cleverly turned the tables. He managed to get assurances of more US investment in India's nuclear energy field and movement on defence purchases, including possible deals for F-35 fighter jets. Modi also assured Trump that India was open to lowering tariffs on US products and accepting the repatriation of illegal Indian nationals.

A Shrewd Branding Strategy

Another of the highlight moments of the meeting was Modi's shrewd branding strategy, referencing Trump's own popular slogan with a twist of his own: "MAGA plus MIGA equals MEGA, A mega partnership for prosperity." This sort of messaging appealed to Trump, who likes to see clever branding. CNN observed that this type of messaging was exactly what Trump wanted to hear.

A Win-Win Outcome

The sit-down produced a win-win situation, even as Trump criticized India for its high tariffs. Trump announced that India was "going to be buying a lot of our oil and gas," while Modi obtained commitments on the facilitation of smoother trade relations. CNN reported that Modi "got the assignment," converting adversity into opportunity and departing Washington with concrete winnings and a robust US-India alliance.

A Testament to Modi's Diplomatic Skills

Modi's diplomatic success is a reflection of his skill in managing tricky geopolitics. His meeting with Trump proved that even the most tricky situations could be turned into opportunities for cooperation and development through artful diplomacy. As CNN's senior international correspondent Will Ripley noted, Modi's meeting with Trump was a lesson to world leaders on handling Trump's unpredictable diplomacy.

Also read: Manchu Vishnu Applies for a Role in Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit