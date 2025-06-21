Upcoming auspicious days and muhurat to tie knot

As we near the latter half of 2025, couples arranging their wedding day can expect an array of auspicious dates to get married. Based on Hindu astrology, the position of celestial bodies and lunar nakshatras has an important bearing on identifying the most auspicious times for weddings.

June and July 2025 are characterized by a spiritual halt, and it is not auspicious for weddings and other religious ceremonies. Two phases are responsible for this halt: Mudham (Malamas/Adhik Maas) and Shunya Masam.

Mudham (Malamas/Adhik Maas): It is an additional month in the lunar calendar inserted to make it synchronize with the solar calendar. Since it is not governed by any planet deity, it is spiritually neutral and unfitted for new beginnings.

Shunya Masam (Void Month): This month does not have auspicious planetary combinations and nakshatras and hence is a spiritually inactive phase. For this reason, grand ceremonies like weddings are shunned.

Shravan Maas: A Propitious Time for Weddings

The spiritual break is concluded with the onset of Shravan Maas (Sawan) on July 11, 2025. The month is devoted to Lord Shiva and is regarded as extremely auspicious for weddings. The sacred marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati takes place this month, representing divine conjugal bliss.

Why Shravan is the Most Suitable for Marriages: Shravan is said to bring serenity, love, and longevity into marital life. The practices such as Sawan Somwar fasts, set up a spiritually energized atmosphere that favors newlyweds.

Window of Opportunity: Late July to Early August 2025: Favorable muhurats will start making appearances by the end of July, thus presenting itself as one of the best windows for couples who had missed the previous chances.

November 2025: The Wedding Season Peak

November 2025, following the monsoon and Pitru Paksha seasons, reopens the entire wedding season. Eleven days of November 2025 provide 14 favorable dates, which makes it one of the highly demanded months for Hindu weddings.

Some of the prominent dates are November 2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, and 30.

Muhurat Timing and Nakshatras: Every day has its own muhurat timings and nakshatras, which are to be verified while arranging the wedding.

December brings a celebratory vibe to the end of the year, making it an ideal setting for a snug wintertime wedding. Though muhurats are fewer in number, their energy is no less divine.

Favourable Wedding Dates in December 2025: December 4, 5, and 6 are some of the favorable dates.

Muhurat Timings and Nakshatras: There are favorable muhurat timings and nakshatras for each date, which can be verified for fixing the wedding.

Finally, the second half of 2025 has a myriad of favorable dates for weddings, each with its energy and meaning. Couples may select a date they like best and arrange a memorable and festive wedding.

