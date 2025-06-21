GATE CCMT 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing on June 21

The Centralised Counselling for MTech/M.Arch/M.Plan admissions (CCMT) 2025 is set to announce the Round 2 seat allotment results on June 21, 2025. Candidates who participated in the CCMT counselling can check their seat allotment status on the official website – ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

What’s Next After Seat Allotment?

Following the release of the Round 2 results, shortlisted candidates must complete several important steps, including:

Payment of the seat acceptance fee

Uploading of required documents online

Submitting willingness (freeze, float, or slide)

Option to withdraw from counselling

The deadline to complete these actions is June 24, 2025, by 12:30 PM.

Online Document Verification Schedule

Document verification by the allotted institute will also begin on June 21, and candidates must ensure that all verifications are completed by June 24 at 5:30 PM. Any queries raised during the verification process must be resolved by June 25, 12:30 PM.

Basis of Seat Allotment

The allotment of seats is based on the following factors:

GATE 2025 scores

Candidate’s preferences submitted during the registration process

Seat availability across participating institutes

These institutes include premier NITs, IITs, CFTIs, and others. The seat matrix has already been released and can be accessed on the CCMT website.

CCMT 2025 Round 2 Schedule: Key Dates (Clearly Explained)

June 21, 2025: The CCMT Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced.

June 21 to June 24 (till 12:30 PM): Candidates must complete the following:

Pay the seat acceptance fee

Upload required documents online

Submit willingness (Freeze / Float / Slide)

Optionally, withdraw from the counselling process

June 21 to June 24 (till 5:30 PM): Online document verification will be conducted by the allotted institutes.

Till June 25 (12:30 PM): Any queries raised during document verification must be resolved. This is also the final deadline to confirm or modify willingness or withdraw.

Candidates are advised to complete all steps well before the deadlines to avoid last-minute issues.