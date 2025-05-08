UGC Clarifies Exam Cancellation Rumors Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a clarification in response to a false public notice that is doing the rounds on social media, stating that all exams have been cancelled as a result of a "war-like situation" in the nation. The notice, which suggests that students return home, is purely fictitious and has no grounding.

In a statement, UGC confirmed that the notice is false and there are no such instructions from the commission. The UGC reaffirmed that all official updates are only on its website and official social media handles. The commission cautioned students against propagating misinformation, which is an offense punishable under law, and urged them to remain vigilant and rely only on official UGC sources.

This explanation comes as India-Pakistan tensions are at an all-time high. India recently carried out precision strikes through Operation Sindoor to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). The operation was the Indian response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and was an attempt to take out important Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders responsible for plotting attacks on Indian territory.

The Indian military operation has been reciprocated by Pakistan, which has violated the Ceasefire Agreement by shelling artillery in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has reacted suitably, and the situation is tense.

Given these developments, it is important that students use credible sources of information and not circulate rumors or misinformation. The UGC clarification comes at a useful time and acts as a reminder to remain alert and follow official sources for information on exams and other key issues.

⚠️ FAKE NOTICE ALERT ⚠️ A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC. 🔹 All… pic.twitter.com/JHSlQ3uBUp — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) May 7, 2025

