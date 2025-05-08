Border Districts in Rajasthan Declare School Holidays Due to Indo-Pak Tensions

As a precautionary step, government schools and private schools in some of the border districts of Rajasthan, such as Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Jaisalmer, have been shut down till further notice. The move comes after India's recent missile attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

District-Wise Holiday Details

Barmer : Government and private schools of all classes from Class 12 onwards, including CBSE schools, Anganwadis, and Madrasas, have been declared a holiday by District Collector Tina Dabi from May 8, 2025, till further instructions. Home and common exams on May 8 have also been rescheduled.

Bikaner : District Collector Namrata Vrishni has ordered a holiday for all government and private schools up to Class 12, including CBSE schools, Anganwadis, and Madrasas, until further orders on the grounds of national security and emergency conditions.

Sri Ganganagar : District Collector Dr. Manju has announced a holiday for all private and government schools till Class 12, CBSE schools, Anganwadis, and Madrasas from May 7 to further orders. Examinations scheduled have been put off.

Jaisalmer: District Collector Pratap Singh has announced holiday for all government and private schools till Class 12, including CBSE schools, Anganwadis, and Madrasas, from May 8 till further notice. Scheduled exams have been put off.

Precautionary Measure

The announcement of holidays in these districts is a precautionary action to keep the school children safe amid increased tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The situation is being monitored closely by the Indian Army, and the government is taking every possible step to ensure peace and security in the area.

