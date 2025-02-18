Tesla to Enter Indian Market; Elon Musk Confirms!

Electric vehicle (EV) behemoth Tesla Inc. is preparing to set foot in the Indian market, with the company starting the process of hiring staff for different posts in the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the US, during which they held discussions on several business matters. As part of this, the entry of Tesla into the Indian market was also discussed.

Tesla has posted 13 job vacancies in India, ranging from Service Technician, Tesla Advisor, and Store Manager. The move comes as a strategic move to firm up the company's presence in India.

The government of India has been encouraging electric vehicle adoption with a target to become net zero by 2070. Under this initiative, the government is nudging the adoption of green fuel solutions, which could lead the way for players like Tesla to step into the country.

The Indian EV market remains in its initial stages, with only about 1,00,000 units being sold in 2024. Nevertheless, the government is moving towards boosting the industry with incentives for EV makers.

The entry of Tesla into the Indian market is poised to give the nation's EV industry a tremendous push. The hiring process by the company has been viewed as an important milestone towards creating its presence in the market.

Apart from Tesla, Musk's satellite-based broadband service, Starlink is also likely to make an entry into the Indian market. However, the service has been running into regulatory issues, so its launch has been postponed.

In the meeting between Modi and Musk, the two officials indicated that they were keen to solve the regulatory challenges that are affecting Starlink. Indian officials have indicated that the government is giving priority to the solution of these challenges, which may pave the way for the entry of Starlink into the Indian market.

Tesla's and Starlink's forays into India are set to boost India's EV and satellite broadband industry, respectively. Initiatives on the part of the Indian government towards ensuring more sustainable fuel alternatives and easing regulatory bottlenecks are considered imperative measures toward accomplishing the task.

Also read: February 26, 27 Holidays in AP, Telangana: Maha Shivaratri and MLC Elections