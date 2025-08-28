Telangana Rains Update: Schools holiday today, August 28 in Six More Districts

The Telangana government has announced a holiday today, August 28, for schools in a few districts owing to widespread rain, with student safety being the top priority. After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rain over the state, the authorities took precautions to protect students' welfare.

Besides the earlier announced holiday in districts like Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Asifabad, the government has now announced the holiday for schools in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

IMD's prediction of heavy rain has led the government to act quickly, keeping the safety of the students foremost. Since the forecast indicates a high probability of heavy to very heavy rain in the state, declaring the holiday in these districts is a wise step taken to avoid any possible injury to the students.

The government's readiness to respond to the weather warning is a demonstration of its dedication to seeing to the welfare of its people, especially children. As things are made worse by the continuing developments, there are likely to be additional steps taken to reduce the effect of the heavy rain.

Affected Districts:

Kamareddy

Medak

Nirmal

Adilabad

Asifabad

Nalgonda

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri

Karimnagar

Siddipet

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Precautions:

The safety of students is of primary importance

Preliminary safety measures are being put in place to avoid injury to students

Additional precautions could be undertaken to counter the effects of heavy rain

Weather Forecast:

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the state

The authorities are keenly watching IMD warnings

In going the extra mile to guarantee the safety of students, the Telangana government is showing commitment to the safety of its citizens in cases of poor weather conditions.

