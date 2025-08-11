Tamil Nadu School Holidays August 11-17: Full List Revealed!

There is good news for students in both high school and college! A much-anticipated respite has arrived after weeks of early mornings, assignments, and exams. The upcoming week, commencing on August 11, will be brief, with only four working days. The delay is due to the fact that Independence Day falls on a Friday this year. This means students will have a convenient three-day weekend to relax, watch an entire series, or spend time with friends.

Secondary school students may express some dissatisfaction due to the fact that they will be preoccupied with march-pasts and cultural programs on August 15, but it is still a departure from the typical classroom routine.

This year, pupils are granted 210 working days in accordance with the 2025 academic calendar. The quarterly holidays, anticipated to occur from September 29 to October 5, will be the next significant vacation after the exams are completed.

Another holiday, Vinayakar Chaturthi, is also scheduled for this month. It is time to resume operations upon the commencement of the second term on October 6. The second midterm exam is scheduled for November 11, and the half-yearly examinations will be administered from December 15 to 23. Subsequently, schools will be closed from December 24 to January 2, 2026, for the half-yearly vacation.

Immediately following the weekend of January 3-4, the third and final term commences on January 5. The initial revision exam for Classes 10 to 12 will be administered from January 8 to 21, while the subsequent exam will be administered from January 27 to February 4. The third midterm exam is scheduled for February 17–19 for Classes up to 9.

