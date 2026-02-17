Surya Grahan 2026 on February 17: Is It Visible in India? Timings & Sutak Kaal Details

The Surya Grahan 2026 will occur on February 17, 2026, sparking curiosity among skywatchers and devotees across India. Many people are asking, “Aaj Surya Grahan hai ya nahi?” (Is there a solar eclipse today?) and whether it can be seen from the country.

Solar Eclipse on February 17, 2026

This celestial event will be an annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the “Ring of Fire.” During an annular eclipse, the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun but is positioned slightly farther from Earth. Because of this greater distance, the Moon appears smaller and does not completely block the Sun. As a result, a bright ring of sunlight remains visible around the Moon’s edges, creating a stunning circular glow.

Will Surya Grahan 2026 Be Visible in India?

No, the February 17, 2026 solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Although the eclipse will take place during Indian Standard Time hours, it will not be observable from the country.

Those who wish to witness the phenomenon can either travel to regions where it will be visible or follow live updates and streams from space agencies such as NASA.

Countries Where the Eclipse Will Be Visible

The annular solar eclipse will be seen in parts of:

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Namibia

Mauritius

Tanzania

Argentina

Antarctica

Other southern regions of South America

Observers in these areas will be able to experience the dramatic “Ring of Fire” effect.

Surya Grahan 2026 Timings (IST)

According to Indian Standard Time (IST):

Eclipse begins: 3:26 PM

Peak phase: Between 5:13 PM and 6:11 PM

Eclipse ends: 7:57 PM

Total duration: Approximately 4 hours and 31 minutes

Even though these are the official timings, the eclipse will not be visible from India.

Sutak Kaal During Surya Grahan 2026

In Hindu tradition, Sutak Kaal is considered an inauspicious period that starts about 12 hours before a solar eclipse. During this time, people generally avoid performing religious rituals or auspicious activities.

However, since this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, Sutak Kaal will not be observed in the country.

Religious Practices During Solar Eclipse

According to traditional beliefs, regular temple rituals are often paused during a visible solar eclipse. Devotees instead focus on spiritual practices such as:

Chanting Surya mantras

Reciting sacred scriptures

Meditating

Offering prayers after the eclipse concludes

Taking a ritual bath for purification once the eclipse ends

Do’s and Don’ts During Surya Grahan

Based on customary practices followed in many regions, people may observe the following guidelines during a solar eclipse:

Do’s:

Chant mantras and meditate

Take a bath after the eclipse

Offer prayers once the eclipse period is over

Don’ts:

Avoid beginning new or auspicious tasks

Refrain from cooking or eating during the eclipse

Do not touch idols in temples during the eclipse

Pregnant women, children, and elderly individuals are often advised to remain indoors

These practices are rooted in religious traditions and may differ depending on regional customs.

Conclusion

The Surya Grahan on February 17, 2026, will be a spectacular annular solar eclipse creating the famous “Ring of Fire.” However, it will not be visible in India, and therefore no Sutak Kaal will be observed. Those interested in witnessing the event can follow live broadcasts or updates from international observatories and space agencies.

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