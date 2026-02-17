Hyderabad’s Vivan Sharad Maheshwari Tops Telangana in JEE Main 2026 With Perfect Score

Hyderabad student Vivan Sharad Maheshwari has brought laurels to Telangana by scoring 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1. He was the only candidate from the State to achieve a perfect score in the highly competitive engineering entrance exam.

Vivan’s performance placed him among the top 12 candidates nationwide who secured full percentile in Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The National Testing Agency announced the results on Monday.

Reflecting on his journey, Vivan said consistent preparation and self-discipline were key to his success. He consciously minimized social media usage over the past two years to maintain focus on his goal. At the same time, he ensured a healthy balance by engaging in sports and spending quality time with family to reduce stress.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 saw participation from over 13 lakh candidates, including more than 4.6 lakh girls. While the majority of results were declared, scores of 68 candidates were withheld due to alleged malpractice.

The final answer key saw nine questions being dropped, with Physics accounting for most of them. The next phase of the examination, Session 2, will be conducted in early April, offering another opportunity for aspirants aiming for admission into premier engineering institutions.